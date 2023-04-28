NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,371 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.02% of NetEase worth $483,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,346. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

