Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.50.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
