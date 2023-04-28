Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.