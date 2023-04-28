Navalign LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,949. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,117. The company has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.99. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.