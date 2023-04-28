Navalign LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 80,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 862.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 114,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 77,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 68,517 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.