Navalign LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navalign LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,737,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,266,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10. The stock has a market cap of $671.22 billion, a PE ratio of 156.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

