Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Muscle Maker Price Performance

Shares of GRIL opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Muscle Maker has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.03 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.

Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker

About Muscle Maker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 123,840 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

