Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTL. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.00. 205,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,471. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.54.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.70 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.1996792 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

