M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. 585,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

