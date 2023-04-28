MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.22.

Shares of MSCI opened at $464.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.16. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

