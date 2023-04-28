Morgan Stanley Trims Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Target Price to $36.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

