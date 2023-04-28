Morgan Stanley Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $143.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.92. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

