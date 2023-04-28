Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.46. 396,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,989. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

