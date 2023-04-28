Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.77. The stock had a trading volume of 328,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,060. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average of $152.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.