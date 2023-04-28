MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 271.4% in April

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

Shares of MONOY stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 170,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.65. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.02 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MonotaRO will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

