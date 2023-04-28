Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mondelez International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.63.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.82. 7,580,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,917. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

