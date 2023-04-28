Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25- EPS.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. 11,108,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.