Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.56-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.77.

NYSE:MHK traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.78. 1,057,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,028. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 329.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

