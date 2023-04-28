Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 552,199 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 552,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $127,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. 2,004,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,152. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

