Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $143.12 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,878,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,351 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $143,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.