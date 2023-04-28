Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 131,993 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $87,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,348,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,944,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,677,031. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.36, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

