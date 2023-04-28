Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 64,570 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $132,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average is $201.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

