Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.40. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,960 shares traded.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mill City Ventures III

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. engages in the business of providing short-term specialty finance solutions. The company was founded by Douglas Michael Polinsky and Joseph Anthony Geraci II on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Wayzata, MN.

