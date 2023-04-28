Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.93-9.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.18-2.34 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

MAA stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.80. 627,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

