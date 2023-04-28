MetisDAO Price Reaches $26.93 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $119.86 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $26.93 or 0.00091549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

