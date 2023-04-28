Metahero Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $503,830.96 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027146 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.