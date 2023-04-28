Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $114.30 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

