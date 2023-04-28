Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22

Shares of Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.16. Melco International Development shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco International Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

