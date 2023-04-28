Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.61 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 17,326,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,678,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,384,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,698,000 after acquiring an additional 723,260 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.