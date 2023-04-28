McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $295.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

