Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €24.50 ($27.22) and last traded at €24.50 ($27.22). 2,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.70 ($28.56).

The stock has a market cap of $208.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.38 and a 200-day moving average of €24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

