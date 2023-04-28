Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and commercializing life-enhancing technologies in various fields with emphasis in the areas of nanotechnologies and nanomedicine. It focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

