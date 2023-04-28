Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 4,597 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 5.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $37,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

