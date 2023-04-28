Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 37,430 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.33. 3,216,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.