Mammoth Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $14.01 million and $9,618.78 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,341.14 or 0.99998300 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210039 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,489.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.