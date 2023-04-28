Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.12

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $14.73. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 2,374 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

