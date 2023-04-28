Maiar DEX Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $53,487.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,411.91 or 0.99998221 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000079 USD and is up 22.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,010.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

