Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.0475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 81.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 418,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.