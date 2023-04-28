Lutz Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 757,873 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

