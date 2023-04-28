Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 43,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

