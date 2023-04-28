Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. 870,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

