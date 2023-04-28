London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Acquires £845,687.10 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,058 ($100.64) per share, with a total value of £845,687.10 ($1,056,184.71).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand bought 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,002 ($99.94) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,357,651.68).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Brand sold 7,325 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,020 ($100.16), for a total value of £587,465 ($733,689.27).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($98.85), for a total value of £782,002 ($976,647.93).

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand purchased 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,885 ($98.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,409,491.76).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand purchased 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,015 ($100.10) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($862,060.45).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($97.45), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,301,669.43).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand purchased 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($98.86) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($856,256.73).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand purchased 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($97.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,391,163.84).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.96), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($944,209.87).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.91), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,035,541.90).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,084 ($100.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,612 ($107.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,711.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,616.73. The firm has a market cap of £40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,733.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,588.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.64) to GBX 9,900 ($123.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($119.27) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.14) to £102 ($127.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,425 ($117.71).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

