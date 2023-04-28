Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$128.50

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:L opened at C$127.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$117.95. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$105.57 and a 1-year high of C$128.49.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.72 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 7.445856 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. Corporate insiders own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

