Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 600,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

