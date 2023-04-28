Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 57 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 24,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $633.58. 323,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,525. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

