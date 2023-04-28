Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,953. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

