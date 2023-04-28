Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 2,486 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ciena worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,893. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,802. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.