LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY23 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 430,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. LKQ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in LKQ by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

