Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,576. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.