Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,576. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

