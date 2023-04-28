Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.45-$13.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.67.

LIN traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $369.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

