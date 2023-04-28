Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.59

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.59 and traded as high as C$18.16. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$18.00, with a volume of 5,281 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

Leon’s Furniture ( TSE:LNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of C$661.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.6560694 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

