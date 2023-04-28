Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.59

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.59 and traded as high as C$18.16. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$18.00, with a volume of 5,281 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.65.
Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
Featured Articles
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.